March 13, 2022, 10:18:49 PM
Free advertising for big companies
Author
Topic: Free advertising for big companies (Read 49 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 439
Free advertising for big companies
«
on:
Today
at 03:09:48 PM »
Looks like Chelsea don't have the spondoolies to print new shirts for their players....still logo'd with "Three" and "Hyundai"!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 495
Infant Herpes
Re: Free advertising for big companies
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:48:56 PM »
I'd be happy to buy the players a full set of home and away tops providing the wording on the front reads "Rent Boys".
