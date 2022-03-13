Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 13, 2022, 04:13:42 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Free advertising for big companies
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Free advertising for big companies (Read 16 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 437
Free advertising for big companies
«
on:
Today
at 03:09:48 PM »
Looks like Chelsea don't have the spondoolies to print new shirts for their players....still logo'd with "Three" and "Hyundai"!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...