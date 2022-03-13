Welcome,
March 13, 2022, 12:36:06 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Author
Topic: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs. (Read 265 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 415
Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Yesterday
at 06:46:06 PM »
We have five strikers in the squad and all of them are not up to it. The odd goal here and there is no use. The strange thing is that this problem has been a constant for years. It speaks volumes about our useless recruitment team season after season.
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 579
Fuck the pope
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Yesterday
at 06:54:26 PM »
Calm down bill
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 415
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Yesterday
at 07:11:58 PM »
Ive just had a glass of sherry and feel much better. Just hope we now beat the Micks
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 950
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Yesterday
at 07:27:02 PM »
We
Daftest troll in the world.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 415
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Yesterday
at 07:29:35 PM »
Oh dear England now out of it. Mind you had to play the whole game with 14 men.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 791
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Yesterday
at 09:01:10 PM »
Bill, which of the strikers would you say are the best 2?
Id personally say Sporar and am leaning to Connolly being worth partnering alongside
Wilder isnt going to change from 3-5-2
Sherry! Is it still Christmas?
Logged
beamishboro
Offline
Posts: 98
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Today
at 12:29:56 AM »
We
Daftest troll in the world.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 959
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Today
at 10:39:32 AM »
If you think non scoring strikers at Boro are a new phenomenon then youve not supported us very long.
Very rarely we strike gold in that position and since Bernie have struggled for a 20 a season man.
I think Connelly and Flo are the best all round forwards we have. Im certain that the goals will come for both of them.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 415
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Today
at 10:50:13 AM »
We havent had decent strikers since Viduka,Jimmy Floyd and Yakubu.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 082
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Today
at 11:15:55 AM »
This is true.
Best potential partnership - coburn and watmore
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 415
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Today
at 12:03:51 PM »
Coburn looks a good prospect. Maybe Wilder should star using him more. I think Whatmore is the best natural finisher.
Logged
