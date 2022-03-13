Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.  (Read 265 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Yesterday at 06:46:06 PM »
We have five strikers in the squad and all of them are not up to it. The odd goal here and there is no use. The strange thing is that this problem has been a constant for years. It speaks volumes about our useless recruitment team season after season.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:54:26 PM »
Calm down bill
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:11:58 PM »
Ive just had a glass of sherry and feel much better. Just hope we now beat the Micks
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:27:02 PM »
We
Daftest troll in the world.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:29:35 PM »
Oh dear England now out of it. Mind you had to play the whole game with 14 men.
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:01:10 PM »
Bill, which of the strikers would you say are the best 2?

Id personally say Sporar and am leaning to Connolly being worth partnering alongside

Wilder isnt going to change from 3-5-2

Sherry! Is it still Christmas?
beamishboro
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:29:56 AM »

We
Daftest troll in the world.

Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:39:32 AM »
If you think non scoring strikers at Boro are a new phenomenon then youve not supported us very long.

Very rarely we strike gold in that position and since Bernie have struggled for a 20 a season man.

I think Connelly and Flo are the best all round forwards we have. Im certain that the goals will come for both of them.
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:50:13 AM »
We havent had decent strikers since Viduka,Jimmy Floyd and Yakubu.
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:15:55 AM »
This is true.

Best potential partnership  -    coburn and watmore
Bill Buxton
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:03:51 PM »
Coburn looks a good prospect. Maybe Wilder should star using him more. I think Whatmore is the best natural finisher.
