March 12, 2022, 09:32:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Author
Topic: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Bill Buxton
Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
We have five strikers in the squad and all of them are not up to it. The odd goal here and there is no use. The strange thing is that this problem has been a constant for years. It speaks volumes about our useless recruitment team season after season.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Calm down bill
Bill Buxton
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Ive just had a glass of sherry and feel much better. Just hope we now beat the Micks
Robbso
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
We
Daftest troll in the world.
Bill Buxton
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Oh dear England now out of it. Mind you had to play the whole game with 14 men.
Winston
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Bill, which of the strikers would you say are the best 2?
Id personally say Sporar and am leaning to Connolly being worth partnering alongside
Wilder isnt going to change from 3-5-2
Sherry! Is it still Christmas?
headset
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
what a tune ......what a cunt ova tune
naughty...riky boy estons finest know your place headsets in the mix..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1TcDHrkQYg&ab_
