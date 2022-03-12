Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2022, 09:31:44 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.  (Read 98 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 413


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:46:06 PM »
We have five strikers in the squad and all of them are not up to it. The odd goal here and there is no use. The strange thing is that this problem has been a constant for years. It speaks volumes about our useless recruitment team season after season.
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Online Online

Posts: 579

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:54:26 PM »
Calm down bill
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 413


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:11:58 PM »
Ive just had a glass of sherry and feel much better. Just hope we now beat the Micks
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 949


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:27:02 PM »
We
Daftest troll in the world.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 413


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:29:35 PM »
Oh dear England now out of it. Mind you had to play the whole game with 14 men.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 954


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:01:10 PM »
Bill, which of the strikers would you say are the best 2?

Id personally say Sporar and am leaning to Connolly being worth partnering alongside

Wilder isnt going to change from 3-5-2

Sherry! Is it still Christmas?
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 708


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:27:32 PM »
what a tune ......what a cunt ova tune



naughty...riky boy estons finest  know your place headsets in the mix.. mcl




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1TcDHrkQYg&ab_
« Last Edit: Today at 09:30:40 PM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 