Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs. « on: Today at 06:46:06 PM » We have five strikers in the squad and all of them are not up to it. The odd goal here and there is no use. The strange thing is that this problem has been a constant for years. It speaks volumes about our useless recruitment team season after season.