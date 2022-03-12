Welcome,
March 12, 2022, 07:08:35 PM
Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Author
Topic: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs. (Read 18 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 411
Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Today
at 06:46:06 PM »
We have five strikers in the squad and all of them are not up to it. The odd goal here and there is no use. The strange thing is that this problem has been a constant for years. It speaks volumes about our useless recruitment team season after season.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Posts: 579
Fuck the pope
Re: Boros woeful non strikers will see us fail to reach the playoffs.
Today
at 06:54:26 PM »
Calm down bill
