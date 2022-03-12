headset

Offline



Posts: 4 699





Posts: 4 699

Re: The RAF is now a legitimate target for Russia says Putin « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:23:25 PM » he knows he can push his look to some degree - the west doesn't want a full-scale war and he knows that - will he press the button if we ( the world ) get involved is all we all have to worry about.



i would not like to second guess the crazy bastard - if I had to - I would say he will press it if he sees Russia losing to the west in a full scale battle.