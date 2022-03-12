Welcome,
March 12, 2022, 04:31:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The RAF is now a legitimate target for Russia says Putin
Topic: The RAF is now a legitimate target for Russia says Putin (Read 92 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 436
The RAF is now a legitimate target for Russia says Putin
Today
at 02:21:31 PM »
Anyone delivering arms to Ukraine is fair game according to the insane fucker! This statement will have a few of the allies bums twitching! We need to upscale, not cowtow to him!
headset
Posts: 4 699
Re: The RAF is now a legitimate target for Russia says Putin
Today
at 03:23:25 PM »
he knows he can push his look to some degree - the west doesn't want a full-scale war and he knows that - will he press the button if we ( the world ) get involved is all we all have to worry about.
i would not like to second guess the crazy bastard - if I had to - I would say he will press it if he sees Russia losing to the west in a full scale battle.
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 436
Re: The RAF is now a legitimate target for Russia says Putin
Today
at 03:56:59 PM »
Now getting into the realms of sending in the cargo planes loaded with lethal defence aids for Ukraine.....but having to send in fighter escorts to protect them (if they haven't been doing that already)!
All it would need is for one Russian aircraft to get missile lock on one NATO aircraft, and if you're the NATO pilot, you're NOT gonna wait to see if they fire before you do...........................
Robbso
Posts: 15 947
Re: The RAF is now a legitimate target for Russia says Putin
Today
at 03:59:05 PM »
So much for nukes being a deterrent, this mental fucker is getting away with murder simply because the west are petrified of upsetting him to the point he hits the button.
Maybe the scruffy, dreadlocked tree huggers at greenham common were right.
