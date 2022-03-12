Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2022
Author Topic: American School in London teaches there are {64 genders}  (Read 33 times)
« on: Today at 12:39:22 PM »
not that I take much notice of things these days when it comes to genders.

some articles do catch my attention  & give me a chuckle

it must be hard for kids to keep up with things now

it was hard enough trying to learn the alphabet with 24 letters

fuck knows how hard it is learning 64 genders on the belt

things have certainly moved on since the straight or gay days that's for sure

32k to have your kids brainwashed monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10605367/Parents-fury-32-650-year-American-School-London-teaches-64-genders.html?ito=push-notification&ci=kKMAuufH
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:09 PM by headset »
