American School in London teaches there are {64 genders} « on: Today at 12:39:22 PM »



some articles do catch my attention & give me a chuckle



it must be hard for kids to keep up with things now



it was hard enough trying to learn the alphabet with 24 letters



fuck knows how hard it is learning 64 genders on the belt



things have certainly moved on since the straight or gay days that's for sure



32k to have your kids brainwashed





