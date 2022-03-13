Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
it is back again - yes headset takes on the bookies this weekend with his horse fancies and a couple of tricky trebles.

today's gee-gee fancy is a quid e/w.



ayr 13.35 - Better Getalong - 9/2


and the weekend tricky trebles are full-on premier league this week. I don't normally do early kick-offs - they are often the early doors coupon buster. Not today I hope with everyone's 2nd favorite team Liverpool in the lunch time kick off monkey




a £1 tricky today and a £1 tricky for tomorrow.

Brighton v Liverpool - away win

Brentford V Burnley - draw

Man Utd V Tottenham - home win


3 homes for Super Sunday

Everton

Leeds

Arsenal
Ladbrokes Sections

Cove
Forest
Rochdale
Burton
Brum
Accrington

Acca

B'Mouth
Sheff Wed
Mackems
Swindon
Halifax
Kelty
Stockport

All 3pm kick offs today. Now, where's that pint?
Bit late mind  :alf:


Forest
Bournemouth
Blackburn
Sheff Wed 
Ipswich


& once again the Big MC at 4's anytime .........bout time he delivered again , he's overdue  :alf: :alf:

ive gone..



Pinnata
13/1
Win or Each Way, 1/5 odds - places 1,2,3
15:51 Wolverhampton £1 e/w


but come on Kenny is running in the same race  - i hope you are on it big lad from R/R monkey
final punts from me... this Saturday


Marcus Rashford
Man Utd 3-1
First Goal Scorer60/1
Man Utd v Tottenham
17:30 ...10 bob on it for the old skool lot.



Maguire 10/1 anytime scorer £1.


It's time for the mancs and Marcus to stand up and be counted... Gary Neville's tweet has said all that needs to be said...
Yes! Thank you Swindon, 6 minutes into injury time!

Maddening thing is I was watching Final Score in Spoons then they suddenly switch the telly over because there's some Gay minority sport on another channel!
a cunt of a goal from all things Ronaldo ...is he finished like i thought he was.......what do i know after that monkey
Guessing Watford are fecking up a few Acca's today!
