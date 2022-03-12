headset

Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « on: Today at 07:29:19 AM »



today's gee-gee fancy is a quid e/w.







ayr 13.35 - Better Getalong - 9/2





and the weekend tricky trebles are full-on premier league this week. I don't normally do early kick-offs - they are often the early doors coupon buster. Not today I hope with everyone's 2nd favorite team Liverpool in the lunch time kick off









a £1 tricky today and a £1 tricky for tomorrow.



Brighton v Liverpool - away win



Brentford V Burnley - draw



Man Utd V Tottenham - home win





3 homes for Super Sunday



Everton



Leeds



Arsenal





Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:00:46 PM » Ladbrokes Sections



Cove

Forest

Rochdale

Burton

Brum

Accrington



Acca



B'Mouth

Sheff Wed

Mackems

Swindon

Halifax

Kelty

Stockport



All 3pm kick offs today. Now, where's that pint? Logged

Gingerpig

Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:39:41 PM »





Forest

Bournemouth

Blackburn

Sheff Wed

Ipswich





& once again the Big MC at 4's anytime .........bout time he delivered again , he's overdue Bit late mindForestBournemouthBlackburnSheff WedIpswich& once again the Big MC at 4's anytime .........bout time he delivered again , he's overdue Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:52:44 PM »







Pinnata

13/1

Win or Each Way, 1/5 odds - places 1,2,3

15:51 Wolverhampton £1 e/w





but come on Kenny is running in the same race - i hope you are on it big lad from R/R

ive gone..Pinnata13/1Win or Each Way, 1/5 odds - places 1,2,315:51 Wolverhampton £1 e/wbut come on Kenny is running in the same race - i hope you are on it big lad from R/R Logged

headset

Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:17:20 PM » final punts from me... this Saturday





Marcus Rashford

Man Utd 3-1

First Goal Scorer60/1

Man Utd v Tottenham

17:30 ...10 bob on it for the old skool lot.







Maguire 10/1 anytime scorer £1.





It's time for the mancs and Marcus to stand up and be counted... Gary Neville's tweet has said all that needs to be said... « Last Edit: Today at 06:19:15 PM by headset » Logged

Re: Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:23:09 PM » Yes! Thank you Swindon, 6 minutes into injury time!



