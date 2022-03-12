it is back again - yes headset takes on the bookies this weekend with his horse fancies and a couple of tricky trebles.
today's gee-gee fancy is a quid e/w.
ayr 13.35 - Better Getalong - 9/2
and the weekend tricky trebles are full-on premier league this week. I don't normally do early kick-offs - they are often the early doors coupon buster. Not today I hope with everyone's 2nd favorite team Liverpool in the lunch time kick off
a £1 tricky today and a £1 tricky for tomorrow.
Brighton v Liverpool - away win
Brentford V Burnley - draw
Man Utd V Tottenham - home win
3 homes for Super Sunday
Everton
Leeds
Arsenal