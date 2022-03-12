Welcome,
March 14, 2022, 04:49:55 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Author
Topic: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
headset
Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
March 12, 2022, 06:34:23 AM »
it's getting naughty at the pump - I have to say that.
the worse bit is the all making/taking a decent wedge on it. Yet it still keeps rising.
it hasn't reached those prices up this neck of the woods just yet.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17923432/petrol-prices-help-robert-halfon/
Squarewheelbike
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Yesterday
at 03:31:38 PM »
Old enough to remember when the idea of £1 a gallon was something that could only happen in some far off dystopian future!
kippers
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Yesterday
at 04:16:03 PM »
Remove vat and green levys and it becomes more tolerable for business
Robbso
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Yesterday
at 04:45:48 PM »
Just opened council tax bill £1900 fucking hell. Cost of living is getting astronomical. How poor fuckers on minimum wage etc cope is beyond me
good job Im good with a brush.
Bernie
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Yesterday
at 06:35:35 PM »
Yesterday
at 04:45:48 PM
Just opened council tax bill £1900 fucking hell. Cost of living is getting astronomical. How poor fuckers on minimum wage etc cope is beyond me
good job Im good with a brush.
Mine is £3,400 and i'm not even in the top band
Robbso
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Yesterday
at 06:43:56 PM »
Apparently Im in C. Fucking ridiculous, more money less services.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Yesterday
at 07:25:04 PM »
Yesterday
at 06:43:56 PM
Apparently Im in C. Fucking ridiculous, more money less services.
Thatcher's Britain!
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Yesterday
at 07:50:20 PM »
Guess my council tax bill is incoming then !
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Yesterday
at 08:11:42 PM »
Very likely, if you pay by direct debit you will get the 150 quid rebate paid into your account at some point.
kippers
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Today
at 01:31:28 AM »
It hasn't gone up that much.
Has it?
