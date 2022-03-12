Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage  (Read 230 times)
headset
Posts: 4 706


« on: March 12, 2022, 06:34:23 AM »
it's getting naughty at the pump - I have to say that.

the worse bit is the all making/taking a decent wedge on it. Yet it still keeps rising.


it hasn't reached those prices up this neck of the woods just yet.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17923432/petrol-prices-help-robert-halfon/
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 380


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:31:38 PM »
Old enough to remember when the idea of £1 a gallon was something that could only happen in some far off dystopian future!
kippers
Posts: 3 086


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:16:03 PM »
Remove vat and green levys and it becomes more tolerable for business
Robbso
Posts: 15 954


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:45:48 PM »
Just opened council tax bill £1900 fucking hell. Cost of living is getting astronomical. How poor fuckers on minimum wage etc cope is beyond me lost good job Im good with a brush.
Bernie
Posts: 7 513


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:35:35 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:45:48 PM
Just opened council tax bill £1900 fucking hell. Cost of living is getting astronomical. How poor fuckers on minimum wage etc cope is beyond me lost good job Im good with a brush.

Mine is £3,400 and i'm not even in the top band  lost souey
Robbso
Posts: 15 954


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:43:56 PM »
Apparently Im in C. Fucking ridiculous, more money less services.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 380


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:25:04 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:43:56 PM
Apparently Im in C. Fucking ridiculous, more money less services.

Thatcher's Britain!
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 961


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:50:20 PM »
Guess my council tax bill is incoming then !

Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 15 954


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 PM »
Very likely, if you pay by direct debit you will get the 150 quid rebate paid into your account at some point.
kippers
Posts: 3 086


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:31:28 AM »
It hasn't gone up that much.


Has it?
