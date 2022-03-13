Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 13, 2022, 07:24:49 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage (Read 156 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 706
Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:34:23 AM »
it's getting naughty at the pump - I have to say that.
the worse bit is the all making/taking a decent wedge on it. Yet it still keeps rising.
it hasn't reached those prices up this neck of the woods just yet.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17923432/petrol-prices-help-robert-halfon/
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 378
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:31:38 PM »
Old enough to remember when the idea of £1 a gallon was something that could only happen in some far off dystopian future!
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 084
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:16:03 PM »
Remove vat and green levys and it becomes more tolerable for business
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 952
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:45:48 PM »
Just opened council tax bill £1900 fucking hell. Cost of living is getting astronomical. How poor fuckers on minimum wage etc cope is beyond me
good job Im good with a brush.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 513
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:35:35 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 04:45:48 PM
Just opened council tax bill £1900 fucking hell. Cost of living is getting astronomical. How poor fuckers on minimum wage etc cope is beyond me
good job Im good with a brush.
Mine is £3,400 and i'm not even in the top band
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 952
Re: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:43:56 PM »
Apparently Im in C. Fucking ridiculous, more money less services.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...