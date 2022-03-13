Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 13, 2022
Topic: Petrol prices hitting £2 a litre is an outrage
headset
Posts: 4 706


on: Yesterday at 06:34:23 AM
it's getting naughty at the pump - I have to say that.

the worse bit is the all making/taking a decent wedge on it. Yet it still keeps rising.


it hasn't reached those prices up this neck of the woods just yet.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17923432/petrol-prices-help-robert-halfon/
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 378


Reply #1 on: Today at 03:31:38 PM
Old enough to remember when the idea of £1 a gallon was something that could only happen in some far off dystopian future!
kippers
Posts: 3 084


Reply #2 on: Today at 04:16:03 PM
Remove vat and green levys and it becomes more tolerable for business
Robbso
Posts: 15 952


Reply #3 on: Today at 04:45:48 PM
Just opened council tax bill £1900 fucking hell. Cost of living is getting astronomical. How poor fuckers on minimum wage etc cope is beyond me lost good job Im good with a brush.
Bernie
Posts: 7 513


Reply #4 on: Today at 06:35:35 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:45:48 PM
Just opened council tax bill £1900 fucking hell. Cost of living is getting astronomical. How poor fuckers on minimum wage etc cope is beyond me lost good job Im good with a brush.

Mine is £3,400 and i'm not even in the top band  lost souey
Robbso
Posts: 15 952


Reply #5 on: Today at 06:43:56 PM
Apparently Im in C. Fucking ridiculous, more money less services.
