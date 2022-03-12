Welcome,
March 12, 2022, 02:24:16 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Currently Sat In The Cawburn Sports Bar, Livingston
Topic: Currently Sat In The Cawburn Sports Bar, Livingston
Ollyboro
Currently Sat In The Cawburn Sports Bar, Livingston
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:21 PM »
This is a new low
Bernie
Re: Currently Sat In The Cawburn Sports Bar, Livingston
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:22 PM »
Sounds like you are living the dream.
Ollyboro
Re: Currently Sat In The Cawburn Sports Bar, Livingston
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:57 PM »
If watching Friday's 3:15 from Leicester on a silent big screen, whilst some tattooed cunts in Rangers tops shout shite is living the dream....then I guess I am.
Ben G
Re: Currently Sat In The Cawburn Sports Bar, Livingston
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:03 PM »
Ive just lost £20 on US College Basketball because I was bored !
