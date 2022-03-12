Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2022, 02:24:16 AM
Author Topic: Currently Sat In The Cawburn Sports Bar, Livingston  (Read 69 times)
Ollyboro
« on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 PM »
This is a new low
Logged
I know where you live
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:50:22 PM »
Sounds like you are living the dream.
Logged
Ollyboro
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 PM »
If watching Friday's 3:15 from Leicester on a silent big screen, whilst some tattooed cunts in Rangers tops shout shite is living the dream....then I guess I am.
Logged
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:35:03 PM »
Ive just lost £20 on US College Basketball because I was bored !
Logged
Tory Cunt
