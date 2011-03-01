Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Houses for Ukrainians  (Read 287 times)
Gingerpig
« on: Yesterday at 01:20:10 PM »
Loads of vrtue signalling otr about having them in their homes........ Yea righto, hypocrisy like lineker all again   
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:52:33 PM »
How about the Royal Family opening up their gaffs.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:05:45 PM »
Move them all into one of Abramovich's London pads. Introduce Moscow's number one ex-rubber duck salesman to irony.
I know where you live
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:22:12 PM »
How many will Yvette Cooper be hosting?
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:09:43 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 02:22:12 PM
How many will Yvette Cooper be hosting?


About as many as them OTR & Lineker  :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:40:26 PM »
Funnily enough the woke lefty club over the road arent falling over themselves to offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees. Id have thought Old Red Nose would have jumped at the chance. Mind you having to live in his tip
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:16:36 AM »
Ukraine citizens fleeing the war arent required to apply for a visa in Europe (EU)

Cooper and Labour are calling for a visa as are the Tories.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:05:08 AM »
The thought that many people would open their houses to strangers is shifting the guilt. I wouldnt do it for visiting Eisteddfodd singers. We are leading the way in fighting Putin, so why not open our hearts and allow people in, instead of watching the news and choking on our stuffed olives. The country should be doing this, not pointing at individuals. I have helped by simply sending brass; I have little else to offer
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:49:06 AM »
Uncanny!  :pd:

I was eating stuffed olives last night with my aperitif  mcl
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:11:38 PM »
Labour and Tories both arguing in favour of visas. The reason we are being criticised abroad

As I said yesterday  :pd:
