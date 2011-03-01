Welcome,
March 12, 2022, 02:23:57 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Houses for Ukrainians
Author
Topic: Houses for Ukrainians (Read 185 times)
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 028
Houses for Ukrainians
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:20:10 PM
Loads of vrtue signalling otr about having them in their homes........ Yea righto, hypocrisy like lineker all again
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 408
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:52:33 PM
How about the Royal Family opening up their gaffs.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 492
Infant Herpes
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:05:45 PM
Move them all into one of Abramovich's London pads. Introduce Moscow's number one ex-rubber duck salesman to irony.
I know where you live
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 408
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:22:12 PM
How many will Yvette Cooper be hosting?
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 028
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:09:43 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 02:22:12 PM
How many will Yvette Cooper be hosting?
About as many as them OTR & Lineker
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 408
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:40:26 PM
Funnily enough the woke lefty club over the road arent falling over themselves to offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees. Id have thought Old Red Nose would have jumped at the chance. Mind you having to live in his tip
Winston
Posts: 948
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:16:36 AM
Ukraine citizens fleeing the war arent required to apply for a visa in Europe (EU)
Cooper and Labour are calling for a visa as are the Tories.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 529
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:05:08 AM
The thought that many people would open their houses to strangers is shifting the guilt. I wouldnt do it for visiting Eisteddfodd singers. We are leading the way in fighting Putin, so why not open our hearts and allow people in, instead of watching the news and choking on our stuffed olives. The country should be doing this, not pointing at individuals. I have helped by simply sending brass; I have little else to offer
