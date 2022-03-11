Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Houses for Ukrainians  (Read 63 times)
« on: Today at 01:20:10 PM »
Loads of vrtue signalling otr about having them in their homes........ Yea righto, hypocrisy like lineker all again   
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:52:33 PM »
How about the Royal Family opening up their gaffs.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:05:45 PM »
Move them all into one of Abramovich's London pads. Introduce Moscow's number one ex-rubber duck salesman to irony.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:22:12 PM »
How many will Yvette Cooper be hosting?
