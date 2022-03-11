Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 11, 2022, 03:40:30 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Houses for Ukrainians
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Houses for Ukrainians (Read 63 times)
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 026
Houses for Ukrainians
«
on:
Today
at 01:20:10 PM »
Loads of vrtue signalling otr about having them in their homes........ Yea righto, hypocrisy like lineker all again
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 405
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:52:33 PM »
How about the Royal Family opening up their gaffs.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 490
Infant Herpes
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:05:45 PM »
Move them all into one of Abramovich's London pads. Introduce Moscow's number one ex-rubber duck salesman to irony.
Logged
I know where you live
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 405
Re: Houses for Ukrainians
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:22:12 PM »
How many will Yvette Cooper be hosting?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...