Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 11, 2022, 03:40:24 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dael Fry v Ben Gibson
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Dael Fry v Ben Gibson (Read 74 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 951
Dael Fry v Ben Gibson
«
on:
Today
at 11:55:27 AM »
Who do you rate more as the best homegrown centre halves weve had since Mogga & Pally?
I like Fry a lot and think hes got a very good footballing brain. Id also have Gibbo back anytime tbh
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 767
Re: Dael Fry v Ben Gibson
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:09:52 PM »
There is absolutely no contest.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 861
Superstar
Re: Dael Fry v Ben Gibson
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:28:52 PM »
Woodgate you pack of daft cunts , pisses all over any lanky pally daft cunt.
Best mfc has EVER had EVER .
Madderen or how ever the fuck you spell the daft cunts name couldnt lace woodgates boots
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 490
Infant Herpes
Re: Dael Fry v Ben Gibson
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 01:28:52 PM
couldnt lace woodgates boots
In light of Willie's motor neurone condition, you might want to rethink this part of your rant.
Logged
I know where you live
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 861
Superstar
Re: Dael Fry v Ben Gibson
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:37:27 PM »
He couldnt slip on woodgates fucking boots then
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 490
Infant Herpes
Re: Dael Fry v Ben Gibson
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:38:44 PM »
Good lad
Logged
I know where you live
headset
Online
Posts: 4 679
Re: Dael Fry v Ben Gibson
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:23:14 PM »
Yes I agree with minge - Woodgate tops the tree (homegrown)
Gibson for me still sits in front of Fry and his career CV backs that up - that said surprisingly he has stalled or peaked as things stand - so Fry I would say certainly has it in him to top him one day.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...