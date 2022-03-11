Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2022, 03:40:24 PM
Author Topic: Dael Fry v Ben Gibson  (Read 74 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 11:55:27 AM »
Who do you rate more as the best homegrown centre halves weve had since Mogga & Pally?

I like Fry a lot and think hes got a very good footballing brain. Id also have Gibbo back anytime tbh
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:09:52 PM »
There is absolutely no contest.


Minge
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:28:52 PM »
Woodgate you pack of daft cunts , pisses all over any lanky pally daft cunt.
Best mfc has EVER had EVER .
Madderen or how ever the fuck you spell the daft cunts name couldnt lace woodgates boots
Ollyboro
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:28:52 PM
couldnt lace woodgates boots

In light of Willie's motor neurone condition, you might want to rethink this part of your rant.
Minge
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:37:27 PM »
He couldnt slip on woodgates fucking boots then  :alf:
Ollyboro
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:38:44 PM »
Good lad
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:23:14 PM »
Yes I agree with minge  - Woodgate tops the tree (homegrown)

Gibson for me still sits in front of Fry and his career CV backs that up - that said surprisingly he has stalled or peaked as things stand  - so Fry I would say certainly has it in him to top him one day.
