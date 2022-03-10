Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: driver threatens officer with a bread knife  (Read 34 times)
« on: Today at 04:43:46 PM »
for clamping his car - he fucking shits himself - you can hear the fear in his voice.

this country is full of nutters !! all over a 2.50 charge.




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17907209/moment-driver-threatens-officer-bread-knife/
