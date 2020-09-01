Welcome,
March 10, 2022, 09:42:34 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
West Ham fans clash with Eintracht Frankfurt ultras
Author
Topic: West Ham fans clash with Eintracht Frankfurt ultras (Read 266 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 668
West Ham fans clash with Eintracht Frankfurt ultras
Today
at 01:36:56 PM »
hammer attack !!
West Ham having it with the germans....more bottles and throwing stuff but a bit of toe to toe later on in the video...
west ham the media darlings in the news for footy violence
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17902492/west-ham-fans-clash-eintracht-frankfurt-ultras-seville/
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 081
Re: West Ham fans clash with Eintracht Frankfurt ultras
Today
at 05:16:06 PM »
Remember seeing footage of that Boro lad from a bus window taking on all comers at West Ham.
That lad looked boxer trained, anyone know him?
It was an awesome display.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 941
Re: West Ham fans clash with Eintracht Frankfurt ultras
Today
at 05:19:47 PM »
Lad from thornaby I think
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 668
Re: West Ham fans clash with Eintracht Frankfurt ultras
Today
at 06:29:59 PM »
yes, I remember seeing that online - only a young lad if memory serves me right - took it all in his stride
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 313
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: West Ham fans clash with Eintracht Frankfurt ultras
Today
at 07:35:34 PM »
He was only 17 years old at the time. His dad likes a bit too, apparently.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
