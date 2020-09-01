Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2022, 09:42:34 PM
Author Topic: West Ham fans clash with Eintracht Frankfurt ultras
« on: Today at 01:36:56 PM »
hammer attack !! monkey

West Ham having it with the germans....more bottles and throwing stuff but a bit of toe to toe later on in the video...

 west ham the media darlings  in the news for footy violence


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17902492/west-ham-fans-clash-eintracht-frankfurt-ultras-seville/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:16:06 PM »
Remember seeing footage of that Boro lad from a bus window taking on all comers at West Ham.
  That lad looked boxer trained, anyone know him?
It was an awesome display.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:19:47 PM »
Lad from thornaby I think
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:29:59 PM »
yes, I remember seeing that online - only a young lad if memory serves me right - took it all in his stride monkey
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:35:34 PM »
He was only 17 years old at the time. His dad likes a bit too, apparently.
