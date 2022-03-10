Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2022, 01:13:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: joke for today.  (Read 23 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 661


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:39:58 PM »
Stood having a smoke outside a pub last night.

A bloke in a wheelchair comes out and says why do you smoke when you don't have to.

I looked at him and said why the fuck do you wear shoes ...monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 