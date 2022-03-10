Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 10, 2022, 01:13:48 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
joke for today.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: joke for today. (Read 23 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 661
joke for today.
«
on:
Today
at 12:39:58 PM »
Stood having a smoke outside a pub last night.
A bloke in a wheelchair comes out and says why do you smoke when you don't have to.
I looked at him and said why the fuck do you wear shoes ...
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...