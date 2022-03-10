Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 12, 2022, 10:22:23 AM
Millwall - Middlesbrough
Winston
March 10, 2022, 09:25:03 AM
Another away game which seems to be a bit of an Achilles heel

However I will still go for a Boro win

Currently 8th and a win SHOULD put Boro back in the play off places

Who will start up from? Sporar/Watmore - Sporar/Connolly - Connolly/Balogun

 
Winston
Reply #1 on: March 10, 2022, 09:25:50 AM
I should have checked the situation with McGree to see if hes available
headset
Reply #2 on: March 10, 2022, 09:33:31 AM
it will test the mettle of the squad/players away to Millwall after that mauling we took at Sheff Utd.

It's not a game you would handpick after such a defeat - the plus side to things is get something at Millwall and you will know you've earned it. So the is positives to playing them - I feel we need a win, but a draw at the den is never a bad result i have to say that
Robbso
Reply #3 on: March 10, 2022, 05:20:29 PM
6 nowt jc
Bill Buxton
Reply #4 on: March 10, 2022, 05:51:56 PM
Are they going to turn up this time?
Winston
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:57:59 PM
McGree definitely out with a calf strain or complications tomorrow and unlikely to be ready either for the Birmingham and Chelsea games
Bill Buxton
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:04:23 PM
Another crock.
Winston
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:06:03 PM
 mcl

Legend
Gingerpig
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:39:54 PM
hopefully a 1-2 , head says  1-0 to Wall

If we are at  it we are better , but sre getting out muscled & are too fkin nice , hope i am soooo wrong saturday
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 PM
I dont think this cup run ( exciting as it is) is doing them any good. I suspect they are saving themselves for the next encounter with Chelski.
headset
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:17:28 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:04:23 PM
Another crock.


I'm with you on this one bill - we do seem to buy more than our fair share of injured players.

He looks a good player to be fair but you don't buy them for the injury tab
headset
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:44:14 AM
A full house is expected according to the article from Gary Rowett - it's not as bad as the old den for hostility but it is still a hostile difficult place to go.

2 teams looking for a playoff place - I will see the teams 1st before committing my scoreline bets.

another sell out boro away end as we enter the lion's den - well the new den monkey


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/gary-rowett-millwall-middlesbrough-wary-23364508
