Winston

Posts: 948 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: March 10, 2022, 09:25:03 AM » Another away game which seems to be a bit of an Achilles heel



However I will still go for a Boro win



Currently 8th and a win SHOULD put Boro back in the play off places



Who will start up from? Sporar/Watmore - Sporar/Connolly - Connolly/Balogun



headset

Posts: 4 693 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #2 on: March 10, 2022, 09:33:31 AM » it will test the mettle of the squad/players away to Millwall after that mauling we took at Sheff Utd.



It's not a game you would handpick after such a defeat - the plus side to things is get something at Millwall and you will know you've earned it. So the is positives to playing them - I feel we need a win, but a draw at the den is never a bad result i have to say that Logged

Winston

Posts: 948 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:57:59 PM » McGree definitely out with a calf strain or complications tomorrow and unlikely to be ready either for the Birmingham and Chelsea games Logged

Gingerpig

Posts: 1 028 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:39:54 PM » hopefully a 1-2 , head says 1-0 to Wall



hopefully a 1-2 , head says 1-0 to Wall

If we are at it we are better , but sre getting out muscled & are too fkin nice , hope i am soooo wrong saturday

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 408 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 PM » I dont think this cup run ( exciting as it is) is doing them any good. I suspect they are saving themselves for the next encounter with Chelski.

headset

Posts: 4 693 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:17:28 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:04:23 PM Another crock.





I'm with you on this one bill - we do seem to buy more than our fair share of injured players.



