Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 11, 2022, 09:28:43 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 116 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 947
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:03 AM »
Another away game which seems to be a bit of an Achilles heel
However I will still go for a Boro win
Currently 8th and a win SHOULD put Boro back in the play off places
Who will start up from? Sporar/Watmore - Sporar/Connolly - Connolly/Balogun
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 947
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:50 AM »
I should have checked the situation with McGree to see if hes available
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 682
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:31 AM »
it will test the mettle of the squad/players away to Millwall after that mauling we took at Sheff Utd.
It's not a game you would handpick after such a defeat - the plus side to things is get something at Millwall and you will know you've earned it. So the is positives to playing them - I feel we need a win, but a draw at the den is never a bad result i have to say that
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 945
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:20:29 PM »
6 nowt
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 407
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:51:56 PM »
Are they going to turn up this time?
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 947
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:57:59 PM »
McGree definitely out with a calf strain or complications tomorrow and unlikely to be ready either for the Birmingham and Chelsea games
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 407
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:04:23 PM »
Another crock.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 947
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:06:03 PM »
Legend
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...