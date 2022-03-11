Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2022, 09:28:43 PM
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Millwall - Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 09:25:03 AM »
Another away game which seems to be a bit of an Achilles heel

However I will still go for a Boro win

Currently 8th and a win SHOULD put Boro back in the play off places

Who will start up from? Sporar/Watmore - Sporar/Connolly - Connolly/Balogun

 
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:25:50 AM »
I should have checked the situation with McGree to see if hes available
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:33:31 AM »
it will test the mettle of the squad/players away to Millwall after that mauling we took at Sheff Utd.

It's not a game you would handpick after such a defeat - the plus side to things is get something at Millwall and you will know you've earned it. So the is positives to playing them - I feel we need a win, but a draw at the den is never a bad result i have to say that
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:20:29 PM »
6 nowt jc
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:51:56 PM »
Are they going to turn up this time?
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:57:59 PM »
McGree definitely out with a calf strain or complications tomorrow and unlikely to be ready either for the Birmingham and Chelsea games
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:04:23 PM »
Another crock.
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:06:03 PM »
 mcl

Legend
