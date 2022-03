headset

Offline



Posts: 4 682





Posts: 4 682 PSG crash out to Real Madrid « on: Yesterday at 08:08:43 AM »



Messi now washed up and Poch will probably face the 9, 10, jack in the summer - will he end up at Man U.



Well, he is more or less trophy-less in his managerial career - so he will fit in with them at this moment in time



Liverpool or Real Madrid to win it





