March 09, 2022, 09:08:40 PM
Author Topic: Liddle Towers  (Read 121 times)
« on: Today at 06:15:35 PM »
I've not been on the board in years, any of those old cunts still on here....Liddle, Mad Mick, Lenin?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:18 PM »
Some say Lids and Mick eloped off into sunset together on a big chopper!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:59:48 PM »
I think theres only 3 old cunts left now. Bob and his dog, SWB and me, possibly Darlo Ken if he decides to stick around
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:14:08 PM »
Lenin posts as Rutters now.




Or something  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:15:28 PM »
No chance, lenin couldnt control his rage.
