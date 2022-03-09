Welcome,
March 09, 2022, 09:08:40 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Liddle Towers
Author
Topic: Liddle Towers
TheBadGuy
Liddle Towers
«
on:
Today
at 06:15:35 PM »
I've not been on the board in years, any of those old cunts still on here....Liddle, Mad Mick, Lenin?
Squarewheelbike
Re: Liddle Towers
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:25:18 PM »
Some say Lids and Mick eloped off into sunset together on a big chopper!
Robbso
Re: Liddle Towers
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:59:48 PM »
I think theres only 3 old cunts left now. Bob and his dog, SWB and me, possibly Darlo Ken if he decides to stick around
El Capitan
Re: Liddle Towers
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:14:08 PM »
Lenin posts as Rutters now.
Or something
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Re: Liddle Towers
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:15:28 PM »
No chance, lenin couldnt control his rage.
