TheBadGuy

Offline



Posts: 2 551







Posts: 2 551 Liddle Towers « on: Today at 06:15:35 PM » I've not been on the board in years, any of those old cunts still on here....Liddle, Mad Mick, Lenin? Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 372





Posts: 7 372 Re: Liddle Towers « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:18 PM » Some say Lids and Mick eloped off into sunset together on a big chopper! Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 936





Posts: 15 936 Re: Liddle Towers « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:59:48 PM » I think theres only 3 old cunts left now. Bob and his dog, SWB and me, possibly Darlo Ken if he decides to stick around Logged