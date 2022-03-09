Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Mark Page - Nonce !!!  (Read 670 times)
« on: March 09, 2022, 04:23:55 PM »
found guilty on 4 charges - cleared on 1 charge - the dirty bastard....
« Reply #1 on: March 09, 2022, 04:40:53 PM »
Bang to rights. Surprised it took the jury nearly a full day !
« Reply #2 on: March 09, 2022, 04:54:17 PM »
Yes, it didn't look good for him from day 1.

remanded for sentencing.. let's see what his sentence is the dirty twat.

that's now a few nonces lately come from the boro.

 
« Reply #3 on: March 09, 2022, 05:08:55 PM »
Castrate, then sentence to hard labour.
« Reply #4 on: March 09, 2022, 05:15:41 PM »
Been following the case. You have to question his legal advice.

The cops had evidence from his e-mail account, his phone and his western union account.
His only defense seemed to be "Well it wasn't me so i must have been hacked".

You might have thought his counsel would advise him to pleased guilty and hope for s suspended sentence. Of course that may have happened and he decided otherwise.
« Reply #5 on: March 09, 2022, 05:34:05 PM »
They probably did, Im not sure nonces think like normal adults. I hope he rots in jail.
« Reply #6 on: March 09, 2022, 06:51:27 PM »
Unlikely that the club will keep his announcer's job open for him. The BBC might have him back.
« Reply #8 on: March 10, 2022, 11:09:43 AM »
Unlikely that the club will keep his announcer's job open for him. The BBC might have him back.


i like it ...monkey
« Reply #9 on: March 10, 2022, 11:48:24 AM »
12 years
« Reply #10 on: March 10, 2022, 11:49:18 AM »
12 years the nonce bastard got..... not bad that decent stretch - life and castration would have been better -
« Reply #11 on: March 10, 2022, 12:47:05 PM »
12 years

Shocked at that - thought he would have got 2 or 3. Judge clearly not fucking about!
« Reply #12 on: March 10, 2022, 01:34:48 PM »
Gerrin.
« Reply #13 on: March 10, 2022, 02:15:41 PM »
Kinnell, that will hav straightened his face
« Reply #14 on: March 10, 2022, 03:29:15 PM »
Kinnell, that will hav straightened his face

Judging by the pic the police have just released of him which was taken after conviction yesterday, someone has had a crack at him already.

That cut under his eye wasn't there on the pics of him going into court was it?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10598179/Ex-BBC-Radio-DJ-Mark-Page-jailed-grotesque-sexual-abuse-children-Philippines.html
« Reply #15 on: March 10, 2022, 06:36:16 PM »
yes, he doesn't look that good in his photo - that said they tend to get watched/looked after by the guards whilst facing/attending court for obvious reasons so maybe not.. It's after that and when you start your 'guilty' jail sentence the blind eye treatment from the guards supposedly comes into play and you get your kicking.

I think its mandatory that nonces get at least one good hiding whilst doing bird. How true that is who knows.
Logged
« Reply #16 on: March 10, 2022, 08:07:10 PM »
I've heard that Me Mark Page offered to serve 24 years, if he could do his time in a young offender               


s institute
Logged
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:14:52 PM »
another gazette article on me mark page the boro nonce - he was into a bit of everything by the sounds of things the dirty bastard. a bit of a stomach-churning read I have to say that.

let us hope the is no more nonces to come from 'the boro' rava




https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/fall-mark-page-who-blamed-23356905
