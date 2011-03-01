Welcome,
Mark Page - Nonce !!!
Author
Topic: Mark Page - Nonce !!! (Read 520 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 668
Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:23:55 PM
found guilty on 4 charges - cleared on 1 charge - the dirty bastard....
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 948
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:40:53 PM
Bang to rights. Surprised it took the jury nearly a full day !
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 668
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:54:17 PM
Yes, it didn't look good for him from day 1.
remanded for sentencing.. let's see what his sentence is the dirty twat.
that's now a few nonces lately come from the boro.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 05:04:33 PM by headset
»
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 941
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:08:55 PM
Castrate, then sentence to hard labour.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 510
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:15:41 PM
Been following the case. You have to question his legal advice.
The cops had evidence from his e-mail account, his phone and his western union account.
His only defense seemed to be "Well it wasn't me so i must have been hacked".
You might have thought his counsel would advise him to pleased guilty and hope for s suspended sentence. Of course that may have happened and he decided otherwise.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 941
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:05 PM
They probably did, Im not sure nonces think like normal adults. I hope he rots in jail.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 486
Infant Herpes
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:51:27 PM
Unlikely that the club will keep his announcer's job open for him. The BBC might have him back.
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 941
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:40 PM
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 668
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:09:43 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 06:51:27 PM
Unlikely that the club will keep his announcer's job open for him. The BBC might have him back.
i like it ...
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 578
Fuck the pope
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:48:24 AM
12 years
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 668
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:49:18 AM
12 years the nonce bastard got..... not bad that decent stretch - life and castration would have been better -
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 510
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:47:05 PM
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on
Today
at 11:48:24 AM
12 years
Shocked at that - thought he would have got 2 or 3. Judge clearly not fucking about!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 941
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:34:48 PM
Gerrin.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 527
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:15:41 PM
Kinnell, that will hav straightened his face
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 510
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:29:15 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:15:41 PM
Kinnell, that will hav straightened his face
Judging by the pic the police have just released of him which was taken after conviction yesterday, someone has had a crack at him already.
That cut under his eye wasn't there on the pics of him going into court was it?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10598179/Ex-BBC-Radio-DJ-Mark-Page-jailed-grotesque-sexual-abuse-children-Philippines.html
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 668
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:36:16 PM
yes, he doesn't look that good in his photo - that said they tend to get watched/looked after by the guards whilst facing/attending court for obvious reasons so maybe not.. It's after that and when you start your 'guilty' jail sentence the blind eye treatment from the guards supposedly comes into play and you get your kicking.
I think its mandatory that nonces get at least one good hiding whilst doing bird. How true that is who knows.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 486
Infant Herpes
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:07:10 PM
I've heard that Me Mark Page offered to serve 24 years, if he could do his time in a young offender
s institute
Logged
I know where you live
Loading...