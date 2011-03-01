headset

Posts: 4 668 Mark Page - Nonce !!! « on: Yesterday at 04:23:55 PM » found guilty on 4 charges - cleared on 1 charge - the dirty bastard.... Logged

Posts: 4 668 Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:54:17 PM » Yes, it didn't look good for him from day 1.



remanded for sentencing.. let's see what his sentence is the dirty twat.



that's now a few nonces lately come from the boro.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:04:33 PM by headset » Logged

Posts: 7 510 Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:15:41 PM » Been following the case. You have to question his legal advice.



The cops had evidence from his e-mail account, his phone and his western union account.

His only defense seemed to be "Well it wasn't me so i must have been hacked".



You might have thought his counsel would advise him to pleased guilty and hope for s suspended sentence. Of course that may have happened and he decided otherwise.



Logged

Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:51:27 PM » Unlikely that the club will keep his announcer's job open for him. The BBC might have him back.

Posts: 4 668 Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:49:18 AM » 12 years the nonce bastard got..... not bad that decent stretch - life and castration would have been better - Logged

Posts: 4 668 Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!! « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:36:16 PM » yes, he doesn't look that good in his photo - that said they tend to get watched/looked after by the guards whilst facing/attending court for obvious reasons so maybe not.. It's after that and when you start your 'guilty' jail sentence the blind eye treatment from the guards supposedly comes into play and you get your kicking.



I think its mandatory that nonces get at least one good hiding whilst doing bird. How true that is who knows. Logged