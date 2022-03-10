Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2022
Mark Page - Nonce !!!
headset
Yesterday at 04:23:55 PM
found guilty on 4 charges - cleared on 1 charge - the dirty bastard....
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday at 04:40:53 PM
Bang to rights. Surprised it took the jury nearly a full day !
Tory Cunt
headset
Yesterday at 04:54:17 PM
Yes, it didn't look good for him from day 1.

remanded for sentencing.. let's see what his sentence is the dirty twat.

that's now a few nonces lately come from the boro.

 
Robbso
Yesterday at 05:08:55 PM
Castrate, then sentence to hard labour.
Bernie
Yesterday at 05:15:41 PM
Been following the case. You have to question his legal advice.

The cops had evidence from his e-mail account, his phone and his western union account.
His only defense seemed to be "Well it wasn't me so i must have been hacked".

You might have thought his counsel would advise him to pleased guilty and hope for s suspended sentence. Of course that may have happened and he decided otherwise.
Robbso
Yesterday at 05:34:05 PM
They probably did, Im not sure nonces think like normal adults. I hope he rots in jail.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Yesterday at 06:51:27 PM
Unlikely that the club will keep his announcer's job open for him. The BBC might have him back.
I know where you live
Robbso
Yesterday at 07:41:40 PM
 
headset
Today at 11:09:43 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 06:51:27 PM
Unlikely that the club will keep his announcer's job open for him. The BBC might have him back.


i like it ...monkey
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope


Today at 11:48:24 AM
12 years
headset
Today at 11:49:18 AM
12 years the nonce bastard got..... not bad that decent stretch - life and castration would have been better -
Bernie
Today at 12:47:05 PM
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on Today at 11:48:24 AM
12 years

Shocked at that - thought he would have got 2 or 3. Judge clearly not fucking about!
