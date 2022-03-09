Welcome,
March 09, 2022, 07:28:27 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Mark Page - Nonce !!!
Author
Topic: Mark Page - Nonce !!! (Read 147 times)
headset
Mark Page - Nonce !!!
found guilty on 4 charges - cleared on 1 charge - the dirty bastard....
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
Bang to rights. Surprised it took the jury nearly a full day !
Tory Cunt
headset
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
Yes, it didn't look good for him from day 1.
remanded for sentencing.. let's see what his sentence is the dirty twat.
that's now a few nonces lately come from the boro.
Robbso
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
Castrate, then sentence to hard labour.
Bernie
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
Been following the case. You have to question his legal advice.
The cops had evidence from his e-mail account, his phone and his western union account.
His only defense seemed to be "Well it wasn't me so i must have been hacked".
You might have thought his counsel would advise him to pleased guilty and hope for s suspended sentence. Of course that may have happened and he decided otherwise.
Robbso
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
They probably did, Im not sure nonces think like normal adults. I hope he rots in jail.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Mark Page - Nonce !!!
Unlikely that the club will keep his announcer's job open for him. The BBC might have him back.
