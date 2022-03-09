Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 09, 2022, 10:48:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Good to see Liverpool fans donating clothing to Ukraine  (Read 110 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 763


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:15:14 PM »
 :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 858

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:18 PM »
Truly vile thieving scum shithole of a city
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 485

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:10:38 PM »
I don't care how desperate someone is, nobody should have to wear a side-studded Kappa shellsuit.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 