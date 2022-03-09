Does he still exist and if so is he still driving his Asda van?
Or has he changed his user name to headset and is now full time on the keyboard trying to keep his sole source of income alive?
Is Ben still shagging him?
Questions questions......
unintentionally i think I'm in your head a bit - nice thoughts only i hope
- not as much as Kenneth's head is full of fly me I will give you that bit...you are barking up the wrong tree but carry on if it gives you some respite..
im headset on here - i might be others elsewhere but seriosley im only headset on here. trust me