March 09, 2022, 02:05:12 AM
Topic: Goldby.....
John Theone
« on: Today at 12:07:09 AM »
Does he still exist and if so is he still driving his Asda van?

Or has he changed his user name to headset and is now full time on the keyboard trying to keep his sole source of income alive?

Is Ben still shagging him?

Questions questions......

 
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:48:10 AM »
Can you get the KenDog to clarify this latest rambling nonsense? He seems to be saying Rob is buying ads for his site?


The funny thing is people think they are targeted ads based on browser history but its simply the package he has bought. You dont get them free. The less money you pay the worse the ads. Minimum outlay, 2000 members, more viewers, bigger return for RN.

Its also "demographic" Average assumed age of posters, location etc etc etc.




Even the reply from the Coulby Cardigan has clocked that Kenny isnt exactly clued up on Google ads 

I thought advertisers paid the hosting site,why would he buy adverts?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:02:11 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 12:07:09 AM
Does he still exist and if so is he still driving his Asda van?

Or has he changed his user name to headset and is now full time on the keyboard trying to keep his sole source of income alive?

Is Ben still shagging him?

what a tune.... I think we have a game.on...


come on john.....give us a tune...



I will start you off with this Friday night empire classic... where is it next big man mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgQ-PxVVvHY&ab
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:12:19 AM »
what about this one john boy....monkey


we might just meet......i can smell hardcore!..TUNE.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VuyQuRAsHI&ab_
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:16:37 AM »
Putin chucking a few of these about


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EdRMoa1HhCk
