Most probably Brum or Barnsley possibly Oldham

Not been to but should - tough one. Probably Bristol Rovers (only game I missed in all competitions in 86-87 season.

Favourite- Peterborough or Brum (Great pub called the anchor in Digbeth which Iíll be in next Tuesday)

Least favourite- Sunderland or Newcastle



That would have been the last time be played at Eastville too !