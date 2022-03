Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 370





Posts: 7 370

Re: Away Grounds « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:03:15 AM » Deepdale, lived on/off there for 11 years and went to quite a few reserve games. Last ever game at old Deepdale in '95 was Boro reserves. Lovely early summer evening, watching the sunset over the old stand with Moor Park beyond it, score was about 5-4 and was the last time I saw Paul Wilkinson in a Boro shirt. TBH, now I'm getting on, it was probably one of my happiest nights watching football!