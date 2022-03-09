Welcome,
March 09, 2022, 09:08:28 PM
QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Topic: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!! (Read 427 times)
headset
Posts: 4 641
QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Yesterday
at 08:21:00 PM
is international women's day over yet...
I'm starving ...
What a beauty it had my laughing like fuck anyhow
Rutters
Posts: 614
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Yesterday
at 11:09:52 PM
If you want to see a feminist take a sudden interest in housewifery and childcare just tell them the Russians are coming.
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 06:28:04 AM
Rutters
Posts: 614
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 10:35:42 AM
Confused?
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 11:12:45 AM
Totally. You never mentioned white, working class males
El Capitan
Posts: 45 763
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 11:59:27 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:12:45 AM
Totally. You never mentioned white, working class males
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
Posts: 614
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 12:23:21 PM
What upsets you about white, working-class men and boys?
John Theone
Posts: 505
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 12:32:04 PM
Suppressing his feelings?
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 12:45:22 PM
Arent you getting enough attention lately Darlo? Is it the medication? Embrace life after your health scare, stop acting like a cock. That escaped unscathed I hope.
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 12:48:10 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 12:23:21 PM
What upsets you about white, working-class men and boys?
Nothing I hope, I am one, well not a boy anymore. Have I said otherwise
I must have missed that bit.
Rutters
Posts: 614
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 12:52:19 PM
So why are you upset about me mentioning them? And if you're not upset why bother posting about it?
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 12:58:37 PM
Im not upset fella. I like to have a bit of fun. Something you appear incapable of. Youre just a bit of a miserable fucker I suppose.
Rutters
Posts: 614
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 03:05:41 PM
You still seem angry and upset. And none of your posts are particularly amusing. Quite the opposite.
Why not post something relevant to the topic of the thread? If you can.
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 04:09:23 PM
Ok
Fuck off you miserable, opinionated cunt
Rutters
Posts: 614
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 04:49:02 PM
You're either still very angry or that's absolutely hilarious.
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 05:08:03 PM
Is that your opinion?
You are one strange gadge, you have opinions, which you are entitled to. However, you think anyone who doesnt share your opinion is thick or confused, angry or intellectually inferior to you. You then whinge when people refuse to debate with you. When that fails you make shit up.
John Theone
Posts: 505
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 05:20:15 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 04:09:23 PM
Ok
Fuck off you miserable, opinionated cunt
Ooohhh - you are a bit upset aren't you?
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 05:31:24 PM
Am I, I never noticed. Thanks for letting me know
John Theone
Posts: 505
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 06:44:23 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:31:24 PM
Am I, I never noticed. Thanks for letting me know
Just judging from your repeated references to cocks.
You are clearly troubled
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 06:56:40 PM
Repeatedly
try harder Darlo.
Rutters
Posts: 614
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 08:15:38 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:08:03 PM
Is that your opinion?
You are one strange gadge, you have opinions, which you are entitled to. However, you think anyone who doesnt share your opinion is thick or confused, angry or intellectually inferior to you. You then whinge when people refuse to debate with you. When that fails you make shit up.
My opinion is that when people can't stick to the subject at hand and become angry and abusive it's because they have nothing justifiable to say. Or that don't understand. Or can't express their opinion satisfactorily. If you can't stick to the topic then just don't reply. You won't get so angry.
I have never said anyone is intellectually inferior, that's just you feeling insecure and intimidated. And what 'stuff' have I made up?
...or were you just being hilarious again?
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 08:22:23 PM
just you feeling insecure and intimidated
Robbso
Posts: 15 936
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 08:24:26 PM
And what 'stuff' have I made up?
Where have I said I have anything against white working class males?
Ill wait!!
