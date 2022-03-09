Welcome,
March 09, 2022, 03:55:11 PM
QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Topic: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!! (Read 278 times)
headset
Posts: 4 634
QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:00 PM »
is international women's day over yet...
I'm starving ...
What a beauty it had my laughing like fuck anyhow
Rutters
Posts: 612
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:52 PM »
If you want to see a feminist take a sudden interest in housewifery and childcare just tell them the Russians are coming.
Robbso
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:28:04 AM »
Rutters
Posts: 612
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:35:42 AM »
Confused?
Robbso
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:12:45 AM »
Totally. You never mentioned white, working class males
El Capitan
Posts: 45 762
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:59:27 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:12:45 AM
Totally. You never mentioned white, working class males
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
Posts: 612
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:23:21 PM »
What upsets you about white, working-class men and boys?
John Theone
Posts: 502
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:32:04 PM »
Suppressing his feelings?
Robbso
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:45:22 PM »
Arent you getting enough attention lately Darlo? Is it the medication? Embrace life after your health scare, stop acting like a cock. That escaped unscathed I hope.
Robbso
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:48:10 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 12:23:21 PM
What upsets you about white, working-class men and boys?
Nothing I hope, I am one, well not a boy anymore. Have I said otherwise
I must have missed that bit.
Rutters
Posts: 612
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:52:19 PM »
So why are you upset about me mentioning them? And if you're not upset why bother posting about it?
Robbso
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:58:37 PM »
Im not upset fella. I like to have a bit of fun. Something you appear incapable of. Youre just a bit of a miserable fucker I suppose.
Rutters
Posts: 612
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:05:41 PM »
You still seem angry and upset. And none of your posts are particularly amusing. Quite the opposite.
Why not post something relevant to the topic of the thread? If you can.
