March 09, 2022, 02:02:19 PM
QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Author
Topic: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!! (Read 244 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 634
QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:00 PM »
is international women's day over yet...
I'm starving ...
What a beauty it had my laughing like fuck anyhow
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 611
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:52 PM »
If you want to see a feminist take a sudden interest in housewifery and childcare just tell them the Russians are coming.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:28:04 AM »
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 611
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:35:42 AM »
Confused?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:12:45 AM »
Totally. You never mentioned white, working class males
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 761
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:59:27 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:12:45 AM
Totally. You never mentioned white, working class males
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 611
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:23:21 PM »
What upsets you about white, working-class men and boys?
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 502
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:32:04 PM »
Suppressing his feelings?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:45:22 PM »
Arent you getting enough attention lately Darlo? Is it the medication? Embrace life after your health scare, stop acting like a cock. That escaped unscathed I hope.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:48:10 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 12:23:21 PM
What upsets you about white, working-class men and boys?
Nothing I hope, I am one, well not a boy anymore. Have I said otherwise
I must have missed that bit.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 611
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:52:19 PM »
So why are you upset about me mentioning them? And if you're not upset why bother posting about it?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 922
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:58:37 PM »
Im not upset fella. I like to have a bit of fun. Something you appear incapable of. Youre just a bit of a miserable fucker I suppose.
Logged
