March 09, 2022, 07:43:51 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Author
Topic: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!! (Read 107 times)
headset
Posts: 4 632
QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Yesterday
at 08:21:00 PM »
is international women's day over yet...
I'm starving ...
What a beauty it had my laughing like fuck anyhow
Rutters
Posts: 606
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Yesterday
at 11:09:52 PM »
If you want to see a feminist take a sudden interest in housewifery and childcare just tell them the Russians are coming.
Robbso
Posts: 15 916
Re: QUOTE OF THE YEAR !!!
Today
at 06:28:04 AM »
