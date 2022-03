Robbso

Robbso: Cricketers « on: March 08, 2022, 06:56:09 PM » Doing us proud again

headset

Re: Cricketers « Reply #1 on: March 08, 2022, 07:40:10 PM » sane old same old England at the crease - 141/5 piss poor top order with the bat again

calamity

Crabamity





Re: Cricketers « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:22:29 AM » What a rollercoaster of a test. Up and down like the proverbial whoor's knickers

Robbso

Re: Cricketers « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:07:06 AM » Batsmen ( fuck off batters) finally manage a semblance of a total and the bowling attack letís us down

headset

Re: Cricketers « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:41:39 AM »



let's see what our 2nd innings are all about before I will take up a stronger oipinion - I think this one is going to be a draw.





a series win has to be the aim or at worse don't lose the series - with all drawn games - that's progress from past series of late It's a flat wicket by all accounts - so pretty hard to gauge things.let's see what our 2nd innings are all about before I will take up a stronger oipinion - I think this one is going to be a draw.a series win has to be the aim or at worse don't lose the series - with all drawn games - that's progress from past series of late Logged

headset

Re: Cricketers « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:59:39 PM »



43 behind....





link for those without bt ....who can watch it on the QT at work





https://en.cricfree.io/ England second innings 23/043 behind....link for those without bt ....who can watch it on the QT at work Logged

headset

Re: Cricketers « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:04:55 PM » england review on lbw

headset

Re: Cricketers « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:06:08 PM » lees gone for 6 lbw England 24/1

Ben G



Mountain King Re: Cricketers « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:57:42 PM » Well bugger me !



England are approaching something akin to a winning position!





Jimmy and Broad will have a blast on the final day 😂😂😂😂

headset

Re: Cricketers « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:30:11 AM »



so we are on the right road to recovery. i doubt we have it in us to win it mind you. as said earlier the pitch is dead so to speak.



the top order however have finally shown a backbone in this innings well at least we wont be losing this testso we are on the right road to recovery. i doubt we have it in us to win it mind you. as said earlier the pitch is dead so to speak.the top order however have finally shown a backbone in this innings Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Cricketers « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:49:12 AM » You could say, to be old fashioned, you just need your bloody openers to get proper scores, not every time, but more often than not. If you are constantly 26-2 or whatever, the game becomes extremely difficult and full of fear for batters 3-5