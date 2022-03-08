Bernie

Posts: 7 512 The state of the Labour Party « on: March 08, 2022, 04:35:56 PM »



She was asked to define what a woman is............and couldn't



Just ummed and ahhhd, and ended up saying it depends on the context



She's absolutely terrified that she upset the Trans rights lobby.



Women aren't daft enough to vote for that.



Another term for Boris at the next GE i reckon







Posts: 615 Re: The state of the Labour Party « Reply #2 on: March 08, 2022, 04:40:26 PM » Identity Politics will eat itself because there will always be conflicting Identities.



If TLP actually went back to representing the entire working class (rather than sub-sections of it) then there'd be a political avalanche.

Posts: 7 512 Re: The state of the Labour Party « Reply #3 on: March 08, 2022, 04:42:29 PM »



JK Rowling just tweeted: "Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day."



They are a mess. #labourlosingwomen is now trending on twitter
JK Rowling just tweeted: "Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day."
They are a mess.

Posts: 17 530 Re: The state of the Labour Party « Reply #4 on: March 08, 2022, 04:46:13 PM »

In the Spectator, the PM wrote a column on Labours appalling agenda, encouraging the teaching of homosexuality in schools, and all the rest of it.



Picaninnies and watermelon smiles (20002)

In a Telegraph article headlined If Blairs so good at running the Congo, let him stay there, Johnson wrote two of the most infamous comments in his career.



What a relief it must be for Blair to get out of England, he wrote.



It is said that the Queen has come to love the Commonwealth, partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies.



He continued: They say he is shortly off to the Congo. No doubt the AK47s will fall silent, and the pangas will stop their hacking of human flesh, and their tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles to see the big white chief touch down his big white British taxpayer-funded bird.



The remarks were later published in Have I Got Views For You, a collection of Johnsons writing published in 2006.



Women have a natural desire to get pregnant (1995)

Mr Johnson also wrote that uppity and irresponsible women had a natural desire to get pregnant.



In a 1995 column, he said that womens desire to be married must be restored by addressing the feebleness of the modern Briton, his reluctance or inability to take control of his woman and be head of a household. That's a gudd'n even by that vile cunt's standards



Posts: 8 514Crabamity Re: The state of the Labour Party « Reply #5 on: March 08, 2022, 06:21:16 PM » I think the tone he intended for that article did not come across well in writing, to be fair.



But ignoring that hes still a cunt.



As is Blair unfortunately.

Oh well, the is always next time if they miss out on office again.



they are the gift party after all.





they will never understand the 80 - 20 rule when it comes to business decisions...





Oh well, the is always next time if they miss out on office again.
they are the gift party after all.
they will never understand the 80 - 20 rule when it comes to business decisions...