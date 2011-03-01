Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

In the Spectator, the PM wrote a column on Labours appalling agenda, encouraging the teaching of homosexuality in schools, and all the rest of it.



Picaninnies and watermelon smiles (20002)

In a Telegraph article headlined If Blairs so good at running the Congo, let him stay there, Johnson wrote two of the most infamous comments in his career.



What a relief it must be for Blair to get out of England, he wrote.



It is said that the Queen has come to love the Commonwealth, partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies.



He continued: They say he is shortly off to the Congo. No doubt the AK47s will fall silent, and the pangas will stop their hacking of human flesh, and their tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles to see the big white chief touch down his big white British taxpayer-funded bird.



The remarks were later published in Have I Got Views For You, a collection of Johnsons writing published in 2006.



Women have a natural desire to get pregnant (1995)

Mr Johnson also wrote that uppity and irresponsible women had a natural desire to get pregnant.



In a 1995 column, he said that womens desire to be married must be restored by addressing the feebleness of the modern Briton, his reluctance or inability to take control of his woman and be head of a household. That's a gudd'n even by that vile cunt's standards



