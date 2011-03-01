Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2022, 05:01:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The state of the Labour Party  (Read 25 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 504


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:35:56 PM »
Annalise Dodds, Shadow minister for women and equalities was on Radio 4 today to celebrate international womens day.

She was asked to define what a woman is............and couldn't  souey lost

Just ummed and ahhhd, and ended up saying it depends on the context  souey lost

She's absolutely terrified that she upset the Trans rights lobby.

Women aren't daft enough to vote for that.

Another term for Boris at the next GE i reckon  :like:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 504


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:36:41 PM »

Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 605


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:40:26 PM »
Identity Politics will eat itself because there will always be conflicting Identities.

If TLP actually went back to representing the entire working class (rather than sub-sections of it) then there'd be a political avalanche.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 504


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:42:29 PM »
#labourlosingwomen is now trending on twitter  :gaz:

JK Rowling just tweeted: "Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day."

They are a mess.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 523



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:46:13 PM »
Appalling agenda of LGBT education (2000)
In the Spectator, the PM wrote a column on Labours appalling agenda, encouraging the teaching of homosexuality in schools, and all the rest of it.

Picaninnies and watermelon smiles (20002)
In a Telegraph article headlined If Blairs so good at running the Congo, let him stay there, Johnson wrote two of the most infamous comments in his career.

What a relief it must be for Blair to get out of England, he wrote.

It is said that the Queen has come to love the Commonwealth, partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies.

He continued: They say he is shortly off to the Congo. No doubt the AK47s will fall silent, and the pangas will stop their hacking of human flesh, and their tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles to see the big white chief touch down his big white British taxpayer-funded bird.

The remarks were later published in Have I Got Views For You, a collection of Johnsons writing published in 2006.

Women have a natural desire to get pregnant (1995)
Mr Johnson also wrote that uppity and irresponsible women had a natural desire to get pregnant.

In a 1995 column, he said that womens desire to be married must be restored by addressing the feebleness of the modern Briton, his reluctance or inability to take control of his woman and be head of a household.   :alf: That's a gudd'n even by that vile cunt's standards  :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 