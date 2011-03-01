Welcome,
March 08, 2022, 05:01:19 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Some good news at last
Topic: Some good news at last
Bernie
Some good news at last
Finally something to put a smile on the face of all right thinking people
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10589483/Bullying-ex-Speaker-John-Bercow-banned-Parliament-LIFE-appalling-treatment-staff.html
kippers
Re: Some good news at last
He's a little cuckold cunt, who really does think he is the dogs bollocks.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Some good news at last
He's fucking great
Rutters
Re: Some good news at last
He reminds me so much of that admin guy from fmttm
An arrogant little man with a big, heavy head.
