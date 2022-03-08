Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2022, 02:59:40 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Some good news at last  (Read 34 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 501


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:42:31 PM »
Finally something to put a smile on the face of all right thinking people

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10589483/Bullying-ex-Speaker-John-Bercow-banned-Parliament-LIFE-appalling-treatment-staff.html

 :nige: x a million
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 