Just for context Russia is selling just under £5 billion a week to Europe while we condemn them.



Just for context Russia is selling just under £5 billion a week to Europe while we condemn them.



5 Billion a week is a lot to throw away............On top of losing pretty much all national trade (The job losses must have already started ) how is he going to get the money to run the country?



Are those shit cunt coppers going to be so keen to beat up old women if their pay checks are bouncing?



He's finished.

