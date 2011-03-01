Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2022, 12:49:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: As my first boss would say  (Read 250 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 521



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:36:41 PM »
Mister Putin has shat his pan load here. I hope my feeling is correct, that his power base will crumble as his country is decimated by the west
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 625


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:09:48 PM »
A weakened Russia is not necessarily a good thing
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 907


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:36:29 PM »
Its better than what we have now. Lets hope the mad fucker doesnt get too desperate.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 521



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:58 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:36:29 PM
Its better than what we have now. Lets hope the mad fucker doesnt get too desperate.

Thats another worry, Im with you there
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 927


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:10:02 AM »
As much as I would hope the original comment is right, this morning its actually Putin threatening cutting of gas to Europe as a sanction because he knows the damage and dependence we have become on Russian gas

Just for context Russia is selling just under £5 billion a week to Europe while we condemn them.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60656673
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 497



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:38:31 AM »
As many 'shit the bed' Lefties on here as boreme these days

Grow a pair you fucking softies

 
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 396


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:40:00 AM »
I'm afraid Frau Merkel is mainly responsible for Germany being so dependent on Russian gas. Big mistake.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 497



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:41:38 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:40:00 AM
I'm afraid Frau Merkel is mainly responsible for Germany being so dependent on Russian gas. Big mistake.

Her and the daft greens

Looks like they finally realised that WW11 is over

Achtung!!!!!
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 500


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:08:54 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:10:02 AM
As much as I would hope the original comment is right, this morning its actually Putin threatening cutting of gas to Europe as a sanction because he knows the damage and dependence we have become on Russian gas

Just for context Russia is selling just under £5 billion a week to Europe while we condemn them.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60656673




5 Billion a week is a lot to throw away............On top of losing pretty much all national trade (The job losses must have already started ) how is he going to get the money to run the country?

Are those shit cunt coppers going to be so keen to beat up old women if their pay checks are bouncing?

He's finished.  :wanker:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 521



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:15:47 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:08:54 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:10:02 AM
As much as I would hope the original comment is right, this morning its actually Putin threatening cutting of gas to Europe as a sanction because he knows the damage and dependence we have become on Russian gas

Just for context Russia is selling just under £5 billion a week to Europe while we condemn them.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60656673




5 Billion a week is a lot to throw away............On top of losing pretty much all national trade (The job losses must have already started ) how is he going to get the money to run the country?

Are those shit cunt coppers going to be so keen to beat up old women if their pay checks are bouncing?

He's finished.  :wanker:

Like Robbso says, that's when he may be most dangerous. Hopefully he'll be dealt with soon. Being so reliant on Russia regarding fuel is not new news and for the past twenty years it seems not much has been done to lessen it
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 