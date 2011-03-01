Mister Putin has shat his pan load here. I hope my feeling is correct, that his power base will crumble as his country is decimated by the west

Its better than what we have now. Lets hope the mad fucker doesnt get too desperate.

Its better than what we have now. Lets hope the mad fucker doesnt get too desperate.

As much as I would hope the original comment is right, this morning its actually Putin threatening cutting of gas to Europe as a sanction because he knows the damage and dependence we have become on Russian gasJust for context Russia is selling just under £5 billion a week to Europe while we condemn them.

5 Billion a week is a lot to throw away............On top of losing pretty much all national trade (The job losses must have already started ) how is he going to get the money to run the country?Are those shit cunt coppers going to be so keen to beat up old women if their pay checks are bouncing?He's finished.

As much as I would hope the original comment is right, this morning its actually Putin threatening cutting of gas to Europe as a sanction because he knows the damage and dependence we have become on Russian gasJust for context Russia is selling just under £5 billion a week to Europe while we condemn them.