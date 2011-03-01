Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 08, 2022, 10:30:25 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: As my first boss would say  (Read 190 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 519



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:36:41 PM »
Mister Putin has shat his pan load here. I hope my feeling is correct, that his power base will crumble as his country is decimated by the west
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 625


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:09:48 PM »
A weakened Russia is not necessarily a good thing
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 907


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:36:29 PM »
Its better than what we have now. Lets hope the mad fucker doesnt get too desperate.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 519



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:58 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:36:29 PM
Its better than what we have now. Lets hope the mad fucker doesnt get too desperate.

Thats another worry, Im with you there
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 927


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:10:02 AM »
As much as I would hope the original comment is right, this morning its actually Putin threatening cutting of gas to Europe as a sanction because he knows the damage and dependence we have become on Russian gas

Just for context Russia is selling just under £5 billion a week to Europe while we condemn them.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60656673
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 